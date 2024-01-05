Santa Fe Symphony TV

Experience the phenomenal talent of The Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus from anywhere, including the comfort of home. After receiving critical acclaim for our Fall 2020 Virtual Concert Series—reaching thousands of viewers worldwide—The Santa Fe Symphony is thrilled to share excerpts from this dynamic series and more FREE during this exciting 40th Anniversary Season!

Watch unique Symphony ensembles performing at some of the most stunning historical sites and iconic locations in Northern Mexico—all brilliantly filmed and produced by Hutton Broadcasting. Also available are educational videos and excerpts from select live performances at The Lensic.